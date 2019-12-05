Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

The suspect allegedly made a sandwich of icing sugar and ham

A man wearing a Santa hat and toting a gun was caught on video breaking into the Vermilion Fork Restaurant in Princeton B.C. November 28.

In addition to stealing thousands of dollars of equipment, the suspect “took the time to stop and make himself a sandwich,” said RCMP Sergeant Rob Hughes.

According to restaurant owner Sean McHaffie the thief made his snack from ham and icing sugar.

Hughes said police have identified two suspects in the incident, but as of Monday they remained at large.

The pair smashed in a window, stole liquor, point of sale machines, an iPad and computer and safes.

One man in the video was clearly carrying a rifle or a shot gun, Hughes added.

“Police would like to remind people to call us, and not confront [a suspect] themselves. It’s rare that someone would have a firearm but it’s not rare that they would have some kind of weapon,” he said.

“At the end of the day it’s just stuff and we don’t want people getting hurt over it.”

The iPad was recovered in Keremeos by RCMP.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 200 patients died waiting for organ transplants in 2018: report
Next story
Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Just Posted

Still time to grab a tag and help a local child this Christmas

As of end of day Tuesday, there were still 134 tags remaining on the Angel Tree

Campbell River municipal tax rate to rise 2.9 per cent in 2020

City council deliberated on next 10-year financial plan over three days this week

Blood Water II: Fish processing plant still discharges contaminated effluent, activist says

But company says testing and monitoring shows it has no measurable impact on the environment

Two Campbell River teens receive prestigious sport award

Ty Ludwikowski and Emoni Bush presented with Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport

Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Project will allow facility to draw water in the event of an earthquake

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

The suspect allegedly made a sandwich of icing sugar and ham

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

North Island College celebrates expansion of Aboriginal Scholars program

North Island College is marking a successful first term of a newly… Continue reading

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

Vancouver Island town to star in new Syfy series: Resident Alien

Ladysmith will play the role of Patience, Colorado in the series

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

Dec. 6 was set as opening day but will now be delayed due to lack of snow.

Province begins forfeiture of Shawnigan contaminated soil site

The forfeiture proceedings do not impact the closure plan for the landfill site

Most Read