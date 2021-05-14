UPDATE: Bike stolen from Victoria nurse while administering vaccines found

A bike that was stolen from a Victoria nurse while she was administering COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday afternoon has been found.

At approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning, Victoria police officers spotted a man pushing the distinctive stolen TREK bike in the 500-block of Herald Street. After confirming it was the correct bike, officers arrested the man without incident.

He is a 44-year-old Kelowna man who came to Victoria in January. He faces recommended charges of possession of stolen property and was released with conditions for a future court date.

The bike was stolen from a Victoria nurse Wednesday while she was administering COVID-19 vaccinations in the 700-block of Douglas Street at the Victoria Conference Centre. As her main mode of transportation, the nurse was distraught to have it taken. VicPD said it’s told her they have her bike and they’ll be returning it her later Friday.

The incident occurred during National Nurses Week. The week runs through 17th-century British nurse Florence Nightingale’s birthday and is meant to draw attention to nurses and their contributions to the well-being of Canadians, according to the Canadian Nurses Association.

