Campers look at water bugs during Burns Bog Society’s day camp in Delta Nature Reserve. (Submitted photo)

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

DELTA — Over the B.C. day weekend Burns Bog Conservation Society says its summer day camp was broken into.

“The thieves stole tools, medical supplies and camp equipment. Needless to say, it was an unpleasant experience for the campers and our camp counsellors,” said Mark Robertson, with Burns Bog Conservation Society that runs the camp in the Delta Nature Reserve.

Robertson said the thieves also cut a hole through the fence.

“The camp counsellors and day campers came upon items thrown around and the emergency medical supplies stolen. It was not a pretty sight for first-time campers,” he added. “Our counsellors love teaching kids about how important Burns Bog is, and how they can protect its future. We don’t love teaching them that some adults do bad things.”

homelessphoto

(It’s believed thieves cut this hole in the fence, at Burns Bog Society’s summer camp. Photo submitted)

Robertson said Delta Police have been notified.

“Given that the crime scene wasn’t left undisturbed there’s understandably not much they can do about it,” he said. “They took first aid kits, two-way radios, flashlights, and tools. They also, somewhat confusingly, stole water balloons and juice boxes.

“The overall value of the items stolen was at the very most a few hundred bucks, but as a charity we don’t exactly have hundreds of bucks lying around,” he noted. “It was definitely more the principle of it: The camp counsellors were particularly upset about the incident, and the fact they stole the water balloons prevented a game from taking place.”

Robertson had this to say to the thieves: “Maybe you needed the medical supplies for an emergency, or maybe you couldn’t borrow tools from your neighbour. But take a moment to think about who you stole from.”

