Thieves siphon 13,000 litres of diesel from northern B.C. school district works yard

Police called to 100 Mile House School District 27 yard last Monday

Police are seeking information on a large fuel theft – 13,000 litres – in 100 Mile House.

On Monday (Aug. 22), 100 Mile RCMP were called to the School District 27 yard. A person was seen in the yard dressed in a raincoat and balaclava on surveillance video. It is believed the suspect was in the yard at 11 p.m. on Saturday until Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

Evidence at the scene suggests a fuel line was put through the fence and into the fuel tank, police said. It is believed the person responsible would have a large truck with a fuel storage tank in it, due to the volume of fuel stolen.

Police are looking for witnesses, as well as anyone who has dashcam footage from within the area.


