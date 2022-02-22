A radar speed sign was padlocked to a concrete base, but thieves took it from its location in Lantzville late last month. (Photo submitted)

A radar speed sign was padlocked to a concrete base, but thieves took it from its location in Lantzville late last month. (Photo submitted)

Thieves make getaway with Vancouver Island radar speed sign

District of Lantzville staff reports thieves took sign padlocked to concrete base

Anchoring a speed radar sign did little to slow down the thieves who took it from its roadside location in Lantzville.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, District of Lantzville public works staff reported the theft of a solar-powered speed sign Jan. 25. The sign was located at the intersection of Lantzville Road and Owen Road and was taken sometime Jan. 24-25.

The sign was padlocked to a concrete base, which was also taken.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Thieves in Nanaimo roll off with seniors’ mobility scooters


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Crimeunsolved crimes

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident
Next story
The main takeaways from B.C.’s budget 2022

Just Posted

The Tidemark Theatre’s Spring Break Theatre Camp returns March 14 -18 with Hotel Zeta Theatre Camp: Unexpected Doorways to Extraordinary Places. Note: photo is from the pre-COVID-19 theatre camp in 2019. Lynda Allen Photography.
Eplore the unexpected at Spring Break Theatre Camp at the Tidemark

Campbell River Tyees U13 2021/2022 team. Submitted photo
Pair of Campbell River hockey teams dominate competition

This year was the most deadly year in B.C.’s ongoing opioid crisis. On August 31, The Campbell River Community Action Team and other groups hosted an International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) event where people could learn to save a life by administering Naloxone. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
26 toxic drug deaths: 26 parents, 26 cousins, 26 coworkers, 26 friends

Eagle Harbour will provide 55 units for women and children leaving violence in Campbell River. Photo courtesy BC Housing
Work begins on new housing project for women and children escaping violence in Campbell River