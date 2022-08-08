(News Bulletin file photo)

(News Bulletin file photo)

Thief carts off thousands of dollars of dog food from Nanaimo pet store

Break-and-enter happened at Bosley’s in University Village last month

A suspect broke into a pet store in Nanaimo and stole a shopping cart full of tinned dog food.

According to an RCMP press release last week, the crime happened July 18 at about 3:15 a.m. at Bosley’s at University Village Mall. Surveillance camera footage showed a man pushing a shopping cart across the parking lot “with a large quantity of pet food.”

Police say it appears the thief gained entry through the business’ rear door. Tins of Acana, Orijen, Performatrin and Royal Canin were among the brands of dog food stolen.

The suspect appeared to be of short stature and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-24648.

READ ALSO: Thieves steal car keys, purse, wine, jewelry, baby teeth from Nanaimo home

READ ALSO: Suspects in Nanaimo break into Winners-HomeSense, smash cases, steal jewelry

READ ALSO: Culprits steal firewood from Nanaimo home, wheelbarrow load after wheelbarrow load


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimeRCMPunsolved crimes

Previous story
Do spiders sleep? Study suggests they may snooze like humans
Next story
Florida man filming sunrise killed when sand dune collapses

Just Posted

Ice cream is often a favourite part of summer KidStart outings. Photo by Bluetree Photography.
Kidstart mentoring program needs volunteers

NTE Discovery Park, owners of the former Elk Falls pulp mill site in Campbell River, have entered into an agreement with CubicFarm Systems Corp. to build and operate food-producing modules. CubicFarm Systems Corp. photo
Agreement will see food-producing modules built and operated at former Elk Falls Mill site

This Toyota sedan was rear-ended by a pick-up on Highway 19A Sunday (Aug. 7) afternoon at the Gumboot Market in Merville. Photo by Christy Vandon
Only minor injuries after Highway 19A crash Sunday

Sue Moen is running for Campbell River City Council this fall. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Sue Moen promises bold action to solve “multiple crises” faced by community