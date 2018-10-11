The People’s Party of Canada general meeting tonight in Vernon

Tonight’s event is set for Schubert Center at 3503 30 Ave. starting at 6:30 p.m.

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier is set to attend via conference call. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Local organizers and founding members of The People’s Party of Canada North Okanagan-Shuswap announced the inaugural general meeting, including the election of Officers and Directors, will be held in Vernon on Thursday, Oct. 11.

Related: Maverick MP Maxime Bernier launches new party as The People’s Party of Canada

Related: Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

All existing founding members of The People’s Party of Canada and all individuals interested in becoming members are invited to attend. Membership applications will also be available at the door prior to the meeting and membership is free until Oct. 31.

The People’s Party of Canada, founded by Maxime Bernier, is approaching 25,000 members Canada wide and Electoral District Associations are being created in all ridings in Canada. It is a responsible, accountable and committed alternative for Canadian voters Canada wide before, during and after the 2019 upcoming Federal Election. Maxime Bernier is scheduled to participate via conference call.

Anyone with questions and inquiries can reach a representative by email at nokshus.bc.ppc@gmail.com or by phone at 250-913-0623.

Tonight’s event is set for Schubert Center at 3503 30 Ave. starting at 6:30 p.m.

Related: New political party holds an informational session in Vernon

Related: Liberals agree to hike pre-writ spending limit for political parties

Related: NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.