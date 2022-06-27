The great Quadra Island linen heist

Over $1,500 in linens stolen from Quadra Island resort

Over $1,500 worth of linens were stolen from a Quadra Island resort.

On June 23, Quadra Island RCMP received a report of a linen heist at the Take Resort. The theft occurred on June 13, and the manager of the resort reported that an “unknown individual broke into the laundry room and stole over $1,500 worth of linens.”

The theft included rags, towels and bed sheets. Money from a cash register was also stolen.

Since the incident, the resort has increased security and added more cameras.

The incident is under investigation.

If anyone has knowledge of this crime or any other or who is responsible, please contact the Quadra Island RCMP at 250-285-3631.To remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

