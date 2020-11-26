(Village of Sayward)

‘The council needs to work together as adults’: Sayward’s mayor-elect

The new mayor-elect also said that projects that were put on hold will addressed soon

Sayward’s mayor-elect Mark Baker said that “working together” as a team and “getting along” will be the most important task before the council.

Baker and newly elected councillors – Sue Poulsen and Tom Tinsley – were declared winners on Nov.23 and will be sworn in on Dec. 1.

Speaking about his election victory, Baker said that there was a very good turnout of residents who voted for the local byelection held on Nov.21.

Since March, Sayward’s local government was fragmented after the previous mayor and two councillors resigned.

Following which there were disputes among remaining council members, including a verbal spat that took place between a councilor and residents during a council meeting in July.

There are definitely going to be “challenges,” said Baker and added that the council will “sit down together” and discuss a way forward.

“We have to get on as a team and the council needs to work together as adults,” said Baker.

As per ministry directive, in the absence of a mayor and a full council, many projects were put on hold and all major decisions were reserved for until after the byelection.

Baker said that projects that require urgent attention, like the completion of the Newcastle Creek Dam and weir – which were put on hold – will be “priority issues” that the council will address in Dec.

Going forward they will also look at tourism and economic development for the village. Baker said that they will be holding discussions with the executive director of Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce, Mary Ruth Snyder in the coming months.

