The Campbell River RCMP want to return your items to you

A lawnmower and a small outboard engine are at the top of the list of big ticket items the Campbell River RCMP would like to return to their rightful owners.

Over the course of the last several weeks, many items have been recovered by the Campbell River RCMP, but the owners have never reported the items as stolen or lost.

“It would be our delight to return these items to their rightful owners,” Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release, “but we just don’t know who they belong to.”

In order to claim your items, the Campbell River RCMP are asking that if you call, you be able to describe your missing item in detail (brand, colour, any distinguishing feature). Ideally, if you know the serial number of your missing item that would be best, but it is recognized that not everyone keeps serial number lists.

“We would ask that if people are the victims theft, that they would report it. Information from reports can help the police and the community determine the level of criminal activity that is taking place and allows for the proper allocation of resources. As an added bonus, if your items are recovered, they can be returned to you promptly,” Const Tyre said. “Keeping a list of serial numbers for valuables is also a great idea. A simple way to do this in the digital age is to take photos of your valuables with your phone and then a photo of the serial number. That way, if you are the unfortunate victim of a crime, you have a way to identify the items to the police; as long as it’s not your phone that was taken.”

If you are the owner of an identifiable “missing” item and you have not yet reported it, we ask that you call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

