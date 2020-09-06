The new logo is designed by Kwakwaka’wakw artist, Greg Henderson, from the Wei Wai Kum First Nation of Campbell River. ( Submitted photo)

The Campbell River District Chamber of Commerce gets new logo

The logo is designed by local artist, Greg Henderson

Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce unveiled their new logo created by local artist Greg Henderson.

The logo comes at a point when every community organization, just like every person, will reach a point that demands introspection, said Mary Ruth Snyder, executive director of the Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce.

“Our reflection took us back to our roots when chambers were first created in the 1920’s and 1930’s. They were the intersection point of all aspects within a community and focused on relationship building,” said Snyder.

Henderson said that living in Campbell River his entire life, he has always been inspired by the colours of the city in the morning and in the evening.

“These colours have always played a profound role in the creation of my art,” said Henderson.

Coming from a renowned family of Kwakwaka’wakw artists and carvers, the Henderson family has been an integral part of Campbell River’s history. Henderson’s grandfather was the legendary carver Sam Henderson, who married a Laichwiltach princess, May Quocksister. They have been prominent figures from the Wei Wai Kum First Nation of Campbell River.

In 1997 — after working many years within the salmon fishing industry — Greg fulfilled his life-long dream and became a full-time multi-media artist and carver carrying on the legacy of his grandfather with great pride and reverence. Henderson relishes using his artistic skills to interpret the legends of his people in his masks, rattles and paintings.

“We wanted our visual representation to be reflective of where we live, it’s rich history and culture. And, who better to portray that — than the people who have lived here for a millennium,” said Synder on the chamber’s decision to collaborate with Henderson for the logo.

“Working with Greg Henderson was an absolute honour. He is an exceptional artist and superbly captured the essence of Campbell River,” said Snyder.

