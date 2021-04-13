Test of vehicle’s self drive features results in being mistaken for impaired driving

Campbell River RCMP pulled over a vehicle believed to operated by an impaired driver on April 9 on Willis Road.

Under further investigation it was determined that the two occupants were very sober, but had decided that a busy roadway was an excellent place to learn how to operate their new vehicle’s “self drive” features.

“Drivers need to understand that they are responsible for what their vehicle is doing,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “There simply are no exceptions to this rule. If you wish to try out the new bells and whistles in your vehicle, an empty parking lot is going to be a lot safer than a public roadway, but even still, you are responsible for your vehicle. Modern transport has definitely added a lot of safety and comfort features over the years, but they are just not a replacement for an attentive driver.”

