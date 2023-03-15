Temporary road closures coming up for Strathcona and John Hart dams

There are some temporary road closures across two dams scheduled for the Campbell River system to accommodate work at the John Hart Dam and for spillway gate maintenance work at the Strathcona Dam.

Brewster Lake Road across the John Hart Dam will be closed at 7 a.m. on March 27 and remain closed until 5 p.m. on April 14. Road closure awareness signage on both sides of the dam will be updated with the closure dates.

The closure is needed for crews to carry out some investigative work under the roadway on an earthfill section of the dam as BC Hydro prepares for the John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project. There has been ongoing early site preparation works around the dam since the fall so the company’s civil works contractor can hit the ground running, pending final project approvals, starting in July.

Upstream at the Strathcona Dam, there are three spillway gates that are mainly used for flood risk management operations. With the end of the fall and winter storm season, BC hydro will be performing annual maintenance work on the spillway gates to maintain ongoing reliability. The road across the dam will be closed from March 28 to April 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is the potential the work may take place during the April 1-2 weekend depending on how the work proceeds, BC Hydro says.

