Crews working between Cherry Tree Ln. and Maryland Rd. June 24, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Drivers may expect minor delays due to a temporary, partial road closure along the South Island Highway, between Cherry Tree Ln. and Maryland Rd. on Thursday, June 24, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews are working in the area for the upcoming South Island Highway sanitary sewer upgrade between Maryland Rd. and Twillingate Rd.

The City of Campbell River is thanking drivers for their patience and for driving with extra care in the work zone.