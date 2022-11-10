The Elk River Bridge on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River. Google Maps

Temporary Elk River Bridge closure coming up on Highway 28

Launching and installing temporary detour around Elk River Bridge

CMF Construction Ltd. is currently working on replacing the Elk River Bridge, 20 km east of Gold River on Highway 28 for Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

To ensure safety of drivers and road users during the construction activity, road closure will be required in coming days.

CMF will need to conduct a full two-hour closure of Elk River Bridge from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. This closure is required to launch and install temporary detour structure. Traffic will not be allowed to cross the existing bridge during this time, with the exception of emergency vehicles. Adhere to instructions by traffic control personnel stationed at edge of closures and do not enter the work area for your own safety.

For emergency vehicles requiring to cross the bridge during the road closure period, all efforts will be made to clear the road for safe passage. Note, also, that depending on which stage of work crews are at, it may take some time to clear the road.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fire investigators probe cause of huge Parksville blaze that destroyed several businesses
Next story
UBC project seeks input from COVID long-haulers

Just Posted

The Elk River Bridge on Highway 28 between Campbell River and Gold River. Google Maps
Temporary Elk River Bridge closure coming up on Highway 28

Powerline relocation work near the John Hart Dam. BC Hydro photo
Road across John Hart Dam to be closed twice in November

Greenways Land Trust Education Coordinator Kyle Fitzpatrick gives the students the run down on how to plant trees. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Greenways Junior Streamkeepers help with habitat enhancement

Campbell River RCMP. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Mounties execute search warrant on Holm Road; man facing drug trafficking charge