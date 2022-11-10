Temporary Elk River Bridge closure coming up on Highway 28

CMF Construction Ltd. is currently working on replacing the Elk River Bridge, 20 km east of Gold River on Highway 28 for Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

To ensure safety of drivers and road users during the construction activity, road closure will be required in coming days.

CMF will need to conduct a full two-hour closure of Elk River Bridge from 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. This closure is required to launch and install temporary detour structure. Traffic will not be allowed to cross the existing bridge during this time, with the exception of emergency vehicles. Adhere to instructions by traffic control personnel stationed at edge of closures and do not enter the work area for your own safety.

For emergency vehicles requiring to cross the bridge during the road closure period, all efforts will be made to clear the road for safe passage. Note, also, that depending on which stage of work crews are at, it may take some time to clear the road.

