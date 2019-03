Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

The Squamish airport recorded the hottest temperature in the province (and Canada) on Sunday: 21.3 C

At least a baker’s dozen of temperature records were broken in B.C. on Sunday.

Environment Canada says a strong ridge brought a warmer air mass on St. Patrick’s Day, breaking some records going back as far as 1947.

Blue River – 14.2 C. Old record: 13.5 in 2015

Fort Nelson – 14.3. Old record: 13.3 in 1947

Mackenzie – 11.5. Old record: 10.0 in 1992

Malahat – 14.7. Old record: 13.0 in 1988

Nakusp – 13.1. Old record: 12.9 in 2010

Pemberton – 18.1. Old record: 15.4 in 2018

Pitt Meadows – 19.5. Old record: 19.4 in 1947

Port Hardy – 14.6. Old record: 13.9 in 1947

Prince Rupert – 14.3. Old record: 14.2 in 1983

Sechelt – 16.2. Old record: 13.2 set in 2015

Squamish – 21.3. Old record: 18.0 set in 1983

Victoria harbour – 15.8. Old record: 12.9 in 2015

Whistler – 14.4. Old record: 12.5 in 2015

An updated bulletin with several more records can be found here: https://t.co/PFVkJnuEGn — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) March 18, 2019

The hottest recorded temperature in B.C. (and in Canada) on Sunday was 21.3 C at the Squamish airport.

