Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

A teen is in the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed during an end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver.

The fight between two groups of teens over a limo for hire happened just before 3 a.m. on Saturday near Seymour Street and Dunsmuir, police said in a news release later that day.

The two groups did not know each other.

One 19-year-old man was stabbed and taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Another young man received minor injuries from a punch.

ALSO READ: B.C. quadruples fine against unsafe party buses, limos

Police said that all of the young men involved fled the scene before officers arrived, but were later arrested and remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation is being asked to contact Vancouver Police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Community profiles show social determinants of health

Just Posted

Community profiles show social determinants of health

Reports depict life in Campbell River and other Strathcona communities

‘Free Willy’ bill to end whale captivity supported by MP Blaney

Blaney says law would have died without efforts by New Democrat MPs

VIDEO: Pickup truck smashes into Campbell River home

No injuries reported in Friday morning incident

Help needed in locating concrete pump stolen from Campbell River business

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business

As sea levels rise, Campbell River considers raised buildings and roads, extended breakwaters

City planning for one-metre sea level rise by 2100 amid human-caused climate change

Teen stabbed after end-of-night limo dispute in downtown Vancouver

A young man, 19, is in serious condition following a dispute between two groups

Cyclists competing in one of the toughest bike races on the planet pass through Fernie

Divide riders looking strong as they finish first leg of 4160 km race

You might not know these B.C. records are public

Hired a lawyer to file a civil claim? Those are published online

B.C. bus driver loses case to get job back after texting while driving full bus

An arbitator ruled that Tim Wesman’s phone usage was a “a reckless disregard for public safety”

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Most Read