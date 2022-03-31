First responders deal with a single-vehicle accident on Highway 4 near the turnoff to Central Lake Road on March 28, 2022. Two people were taken to hospital. (RCMP PHOTO)

Teen driver nabbed for DUI after Vancouver Island single-vehicle crash

RCMP warn drivers to leave their keys at home before they drink after Highway 4 incident

A Port Alberni teenager spent some time in the RCMP’s prison cells and has lost driving privileges for 90 days after a single-vehicle accident on Highway 4 near Central Lake Road on March 28.

First responders from Port Alberni RCMP, Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department and BC Ambulance were called to the scene at 11 p.m. where a vehicle had spun out at a high rate of speed, ending up in a ditch. Paramedics treated the car’s three occupants, all of whom were 19 years or younger, and transported the two passengers to hospital.

This is one of 37 investigations into impaired driving that the Port Alberni RCMP have conducted in the first three months of 2022. These investigations have in some cases led to charges under either the Criminal Code or Provincial Immediate Roadside Prohibition program since Jan. 1, 2022.

As the longer, warmer days of spring and summer approach, Port Alberni RCMP urge drivers to leave their keys at home if they are going to drink.

“If you are planning on drinking, please do not drive. By finding an alternative way home such as transit, cabs, or a designated driver you can help ensure that you, and others arrive safely,” Const. Richard Johns said.

