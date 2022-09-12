TEAAM Aeromedical receives donation for new lifesaving equipment

Human External Transport System allows rescuers to rappel from helicopters to access patients

Representatives from Western Forest Products Woodlands Division (right) present TEAAM members with a cheque for $10,000. Photo supplied by TEAAM

A donation of $10,000 will help the Campbell River Technical Evacuation Advanced Aero Medical (TEAAM) crew purchase a new long line rescue kit.

The money was donated by Western Forest Products Woodlands Division, which will go towards the purchase of an important piece of lifesaving equipment.

The equipment is called a Human External Transport System (HETS), and allows rescuers to rappel from the helicopter and assist people in jeopardy on the ground.

According to a TEAAM press release, the equipment “will provide our medics and rescue specialists with a safe, Transport Canada approved tool to access patients in challenging terrain.”

