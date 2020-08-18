Tahsis seniors society volunteers to distribute food packages

Along with the Tahsis Community Cupboard and funding from Good Food Access Fund, the seniors are helping out those economically affected by the pandemic

Older volunteers from Tahsis Seniors Society (TSS) got together with the Community Cupboard to pack and distribute groceries to residents in need.

Tahsis a small village of 316 residents is located on a remote stretch on western VVancouver Island. With one grocery store in town, most residents get their supplies from Campbell River which is three hours away.

In Tahsis, over 60 per cent of residents are senior citizens and their ability to get fresh produce is limited due to transportation issues. In addition, due to the pandemic, seniors were also deemed as high-risk/vulnerable individuals.

“Through our membership we recognized there is a need for a sustainable food source,” said John Taylor, president of TSS.

So TSS partnered with Tahsis Community Cupboard to distribute fresh produce and diary products once a week to senior community members and households that have been impacted by COVID-19, said Taylor.

“There are people with lesser income, or those without employment as well as seniors who are unable to get fresh produce,” said Taylor.

TSS applied and received funds from the Good Food Access Fund (GFAF) to address the existing and anticipated food access needs in the community. GFAF is a national-level response to improve shorter-term food access for people and households severely impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Every Thursday, volunteers gather to pack and distribute the groceries that have been brought in from Campbell River. “There’s an army of folks at work here,” said Taylor of the truckers who pick-up the groceries and deliver it in town, to the volunteers who pack it and then help distribute supplies.

ALSO IN NEWS : NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

food securitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?
Next story
Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue off to busy start this summer

July and August are typically busy months for SAR groups provincially

NHL coach inspired by Campbell Riverite’s lifelong struggle with cystic fibrosis

Rod Brind’Amour and Kim Wood’s special relationship highlighted before Stanely Cup broadcast

BC Transit to hand out face coverings in Campbell River

Masks will be mandatory for passengers on public transit beginning August 24

Mayor and council seek short term solutions to unruly behaviour downtown

Special council meeting called to garner input from affected organizations, businesses

Tahsis seniors society volunteers to distribute food packages

Along with the Tahsis Community Cupboard and funding from Good Food Access Fund, the seniors are helping out those economically affected by the pandemic

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. wolf kill continuing into 2021 to protect caribou herds

Protests continue over cow moose hunt to reduce prey

B.C. imports 99 million kilos of American onions. Why?

About four per cent of the onions consumed in B.C. are grown in the province

VIDEO: B.C. set to unveil new measures to enforce COVID-19 rules, Dix says

Dix said ministries are meeting to map out a more ‘comprehensive approach to increase enforcement’

Sylvester Stallone gives shout-out to new Rambo chainsaw carving in Hope, B.C.

Sylvester Stallone, the star behind John J. Rambo, “very proud” of newly installed red cedar work

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie NHL playoff series

Vancouver looks to rebound in Game 5 on Wednesday

Most Read