Martin Davis remains on as mayor

Election results from Tahsis are in, with Martin Davis remaining on as mayor.

Davis received 145 votes, defeating Pascal Pelletier, who received 39.

The votes for council are:

Meggan Joseph – 152

Sarah Fowler – 145

Cheryl Northcott – 123

Douglas Elliott – 91

Samuel Adams – 80

Shawna Gagne – 43

Mervyn Brown – 31

Elena Puente – 26



Election 2022