Suspicious motives : Quadra Island Crime report, Nov 28 – Dec 4

Motor vehicle accident/check well being

In the early morning of Nov.28, a concerned complainant advised the Quadra Island RCMP they saw a vehicle smashed into a pole on West Road. The complainant stated a man, presumed to be the driver, was walking away and appeared dazed. Officers attended and observed the vehicle was badly damaged and the driver had since departed. The driver and sole occupant was located at another location. The driver was only slightly injured and stated he had been driving to the ferries when a deer jumped in front of him, causing him to swerve and hit the pole. The driver was cooperative and apologetic for leaving the scene but stated he didn’t feel safe staying out there with icy roads and limited visibility.

Lost wallet

On Nov. 28, a complainant reported losing his wallet. The wallet was described as a small brown cardholder type wallet with various identification, money, and bank cards inside. If anybody has located the wallet, they are asked to turn it into the Quadra RCMP.

Suspicious person

On Nov. 30, Quadra RCMP received a report of a man who just embarked from the noon ferry and appeared to be scoping out cars in the ferry parking lot. The man was described as 5 feet 9 inches and wearing a grey raincoat with a hood covering his face. Patrols for the man were negative, however, it appeared he was unable to gain entry into any parked vehicles.

Another suspicious incident

On Nov. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m., a complainant advised of a suspicious man that went onto his property in the north end of town. The complainant and property owner asked the man what he needed to which he answered, “Oh, I’m just looking for a party. I guess this isn’t it.” The man left and came back one more time, before leaving for the night. The man was described as in his 20’s, fair complexion, short blond hair, stubble, and wearing a red plaid lumberjack jacket. Officers were dispatched but the man was not located. The RCMP have received further reports that the man may have been waiting at the bus stop the following day. The man was believed to possibly be trying to break into vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

Suspended driver

On Dec. 1, a Quadra RCMP officer was proactively patrolling and located a vehicle where the registered owner had an outstanding warrant for driving while prohibited and multiple serve prohibited notices from the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC). The officer pulled the vehicle over and located the owner in the passenger’s seat. The passenger was arrested on her outstanding warrant, and the driver was arrested for driving while suspended. Both parties were released with paperwork to appear in court at a later date.

Released by Quadra Island RCMP

CrimeQuadra IslandRCMP Briefs