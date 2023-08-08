Suspicious incidents, possible fight highlight Quadra crime report

Attempted theft

On July 31, Quadra RCMP received a complaint of an attempted theft of vehicle at Taku Resort. The complainant said he had parked his vehicle in the public parking lot on July 27 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. The man was sure he had locked his car but the windows were open a crack. No items were taken from the vehicle, but the ignition housing was damaged.

Suspicious incident

In the evening of Aug. 1, Quadra RCMP received a report of a suspicious incident on the north end of Quadra Island. A concerned father stated that his son and a friend were biking on Hyacinthe Bay Road when a vehicle drove by with the passenger hanging out the window. The passenger and driver were yelling and swearing at the children. The driver of the vehicle conducted two U-turns so the passenger could keep yelling at the children before departing. The vehicle was described as a silver SUV with roof racks and occupied by two men.

Possible fight in progress

In the late evening of Aug. 1, Quadra RCMP received a report of a possible fight in progress at the Quathiaski Cove ferry parking lot. The complainant advised two men could be heard fighting. The complainant also heard a loud noise which they thought was possibly a punch. Officers attended and were unable to find the parties involved. The complainant advised that the men had been picked up in a cream coloured car and departed Westbound up the hill.

Theft of boat motor

On Aug. 2, a complainant reported his boat motor was stolen at the Hakai Institute on the north end of Quadra Island. The incident occurred sometime during the night of Aug. 1 or Aug. 2 in a boat-only accessible area. The motor was a 9.9 HP Yamaha motor.

Parking violation…X 2

On Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, Police received calls regarding vehicles parked in the “no park” zone on Cramer Road near Antler Road. In both cases, police attended and not only did the vehicles (and or trailer) have invalid insurance, they were clearly parking in the no park zone. The no park zone in that area is very important because if it is blocked, the visibility leaving Antler Road onto Cramer Road is greatly obstructed and likely would cause an accident. Attempts to contact the owners were unsuccessful and both vehicles were subsequently towed.

Released by

Cst. Rebekah Draht

Media Relations Officer

Quadra Island RCMP

CrimeQuadra IslandRCMP Briefs