Suspicious circumstances, Cortes protestors, long weekend checks and more keep Quadra Island RCMP busy

Quadra RCMP weekly report Sept. 1 – Sept. 10 – by Const. Rebekah Draht

Suspicious circumstance

On Sept. 1, a complainant reported suspicious activity at her neighbour’s home.

The complainant stated the day before a man went to her property and started telling her how nice her place was. The man was acting very strangely and went into a long-winded story that didn’t make a lot of sense. The man was described as being in his late 50’s-60’s, grey scraggly hair, skinny, and had what appeared to be poorly fitted false teeth. The interaction made the complainant uneasy and she felt that the man was casing the house. The man had since left but the complainant wanted the incident documented should there be further incidents.

Disturbance

On Sept. 2, at approximately 5 a.m., Quadra RCMP received a report of a female screaming and what sounded like an argument. Officers were dealing with another matter and attended soon after. Extensive patrols were conducted; however, the screaming parties were not located.

Protesters on Cortes

On Sept. 7, a complainant reported that there were protesters refusing to leave the Cortes Community Forest off Gorge Harbour Road.

The refusal to leave caused a stop in work as it was unsafe for the fallers to continue. Police were called and after obtaining statements from witnesses, arrested some of the individuals that were involved for mischief. At this time charges have not been laid and the identities of the individuals cannot be disclosed. The investigation is ongoing. No further information can be released at this time.

Unlicensed driver

On Sept. 9, Quadra RCMP were conducting proactive patrols when they located a known unlicensed driver. The driver advised she was paying her fines the following day and would provide proof of her license as soon as possible. The officer directed the driver to pay the fines, show her reinstated license by the following day, or she would be issued a ticket for driving without a license.

Abandoned 911

On Sept. 10, Quadra RCMP received a 911 call indicating a problem on a boat and possibly needing a hospital. The 911 caller finally was able to confirm that the incident was purely medical in nature as her child was gashed on the arm by their dog. As the call was medical in nature, police were not required to attend.

Roadblock and vessel checks during the September long weekend

Officers conducted multiple vessel checks during the holiday weekend and are happy to report that most people complied with required regulations. Violation notice warnings were issued.

Officers also conducted roadblocks for the holiday weekend. All drivers were sober and cooperative and no impaired drivers were located.

