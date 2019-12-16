Police in Nanaimo hope to identify three people suspected of breaking into a Tim Hortons coffee shop in Lantzville on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Suspects steal from coffee shop near Nanaimo before it even opens

Police allege three people captured on security video involved in break-in on Snaw-Naw-As Road

Police in Nanaimo hope security camera images will help identify three people involved with a break-in at a coffee shop that hasn’t even opened yet.

The incident happened Saturday at 5:10 a.m. when, according to police, the suspects arrived by vehicle at the Tim Hortons, located at Snaw-Naw-As Road next to the Shell gas station and convenience store in Lantzville.

Still images taken from security video indicate one of the suspects forced open the drive-thru window and climbed inside the business. The suspect was inside for several minutes and then reappeared with an armload of unknown items.

The Tim Hortons is still under construction and was not operational at the time of the incident.

“These guys were so anxious for the next Tim Hortons to open, they broke in while it was still under construction,” noted a social media post from Nanaimo Crime Stoppers.

As many as three people, who arrived and left the scene in a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a Ford Fusion, were involved in the break-in. Two of them concealed their faces with balaclavas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo mechanical engineer writes thief tracking program

READ ALSO: Crime incidents on the rise in Nanaimo


