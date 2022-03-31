(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Suspects nabbed after man defends himself with pylon from machete attack in Coquitlam

Two teen suspects were arrested in Port Moody and face charges related to the assault

Two B.C. teenagers have been charged with aggravated assault in connection with an assault involving a machete at a Coquitlam Skytrain station earlier this month.

On March 10, the two suspects — who cannot be named under the Youth Justice Act — chased a man into the Burquitlam Skytrain Station. One of the suspects carried a large machete and swung it repeatedly at the victim as he attempted to defend himself with a pylon. Eventually, the machete did make contact with the victim’s head.

The suspects ran out of the station and witnesses phoned 911. The victim was tended to by police and the BC Ambulance Service. The victim was treated for a large laceration on his head which required multiple staples to close.

In a news release, the Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team and the Port Moody Police Department helped track down the suspects, leading to their arrest.

“This was a terrifying ordeal for everyone involved, and our officers put in a lot of work to make the arrests quickly. However, we do not believe there is a risk to public safety as the suspects and victim were known to each other,” Transit Police Cst. Amanda Steed said.

Both teens, aged 16 and 17, are from Port Moody. In addition to the aggravated assault charges, police are recommending charges of failing to comply with a court order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a controlled drug or substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The suspects have been released from custody with several conditions, including a nightly curfew, as they await their next court appearance.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aggravated assaultSkyTrain

Previous story
$128 million raised for war-stricken people in Ukraine through Red Cross donations
Next story
Blood becoming ‘available at all times’ for trauma patients on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Friends on the street outside the community kitchen in Campbell River. Photo courtesy Michelle Downey
What does homelessness really look like?

Sarah Khan is starting a new dementia support group in Campbell River. Submitted image
Former LTC worker starting dementia support group in Campbell River

Back Row – Alex Bates (Coach), Chris Flood (Head Coach), Alexander Fedor, Cayden Houser, William Bates, Michael Houser (Coach), Michael Foote (Coach). Front Row – Logan Prokopchuk, Luke Richards, Kai Myagi, Cord MacLeod, Fionn Lenahan, Denver Flood, Kai Jensen-West, Zack Ball, Hayden MacLeod, Ben Fontaine, Tsion Foote. Photo courtesy Campbell River Youth Soccer Association
Warriors soccer team places second at Mayor’s Memorial Cup in Surrey

Ethan Belanko (score at bottom) bowled twelve strikes in a row — twice — in February. Photo courtesy Campbell River Bowling Centre
Young Campbell River bowler lands perfect game — twice in 2 weeks