Nanaimo RCMP are trying to identify suspects who broke into Winners-HomeSense on the old Island Highway on Sunday, June 12, and stole most of the store’s jewelry. (Photos submitted)

Suspects in Nanaimo break into Winners-HomeSense, smash cases, steal jewelry

RCMP seek tips from public following June 12 break-in

Suspects broke into Winners-HomeSense and stole most of the store’s jewelry earlier this week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, members of the public are being asked to help identify two people alleged to have broken into the Winners-HomeSense on 6950 Island Highway North a little after 6 a.m. Sunday, June 12.

Police responded to a call after an alarm was activated around 6:15 a.m. and saw the front sliding door breached when they arrived. Several glass cases which had contained jewelry had been smashed, “with most of the contents taken,” the press release said.

Still images obtained by police showed the suspects entering the store just after 6 a.m. and running to the cases. The current value of the stolen items is not currently known. The suspects had their faces covered and one was seen rolling several suitcases out of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at-754-2345 quoting file No. 2022-20007.

