Two suspects in a Campbell River homicide investigation were arrested in Vancouver on Oct. 16.

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

Two men are in police custody following the initial stages of an investigation into a Campbell River homicide.

The men are suspects believed to be involved in the Oct. 16 incident, according to a Campbell River RCMP press release.

They were located in the Lower Mainland and were arrested around 5 p.m. on Oct. 16 in Vancouver with the assistance of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“During the arrest, there was a violent struggle, which resulted in one of the suspects being injured,” said the press release. “No VPD officers were injured during the arrests.”

The suspects have been arrested, but no charges have been laid.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 16, Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area of south Campbell River. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male outside a residence.

RCMP believe the homicide was targeted and said there is an “extremely” low risk to public safety.

RCMP are not releasing the names of the accused or the deceased.

Previous story
STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

Just Posted

RCMP members search shore along Stories Beach

Ground search not thought to be related to Oct. 16 homicide: RCMP

Gold River student designing snake habitat

Daniel Kornylo hopes invention will prevent pet snakes from getting injured

North Island candidates chime in on immigration at Tidemark forum

Can we bring in the number of people we need for our economy needs while fighting associated racism?

Should we be re-examining Canada’s tax structure?

Candidates in upcoming federal election have different thoughts on how to address income inequality

Local industry insiders slam Liberals’ closed containment move

Dismay by national aquaculture groups over the federal Liberals’ election promise to… Continue reading

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

With $4M investment, Camosun College offers first sonography program on Vancouver Island

Starting in May 2020 students from Vancouver Island can pursue a career in sonography

Elizabeth May confirms plan to eliminate fish farming in open ocean pens

Green Party leader stops in Qualicum Beach as part of Island campaign

STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

“No further updates until either an agreement is reached or one party or the other breaks off talks”

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

ELECTION 2019: Have Justin Trudeau’s Liberals really cut middle-class taxes?

Conservative Andrew Scheer vows to cut bottom bracket, NDP’s Jagmeet Singh targets wealth tax

Woman charged with numerous drug offenses stemming from a raid earlier this year at Island property

Police make arrest on an outstanding warrant dating back to January

B.C. RCMP officer suing the force for malicious prosecution

Cpl. Tammy Hollingsworth cleared of wrongdoing after misconduct hearing

Most Read