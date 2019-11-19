The third commercial smash and grab in less than a week saw a 500-lb fireplace stolen from Pioneer Fireplace in Campbell River. File photo

Suspects carry out 500-lb fireplace in latest commercial smash and grab

Third break-in at Campbell River business in less than a week: RCMP

A 500-lb fireplace was the latest theft in the third smash and grab from a Campbell River business in less than a week. The $3,500 Blaze King fireplace was stolen from Pioneer Fireplace early in the morning on Nov. 13.

Campbell River RCMP say it was carried out by two suspects who smashed the front door shortly after 3 a.m. It was put in a stolen grey Ford F-150 that was recovered later in the morning.

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to call them at 250-286-6221 if they have any information about the fireplace theft or any other criminal activity.

RELATED:

Campbell River RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

Campbell River RCMP look to identify four break-in suspects

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Just Posted

With locks, you get what you pay for: RCMP offer tips for keeping bikes safe

Documenting the bicycle and knowing the serial number also help

Survey gives City of Campbell River some kudos, but also some raspberries

Some satisfaction survey results improved, while others stagnated or declined since 2016

Cortes Island director rejects allegations contained in regional district’s censure

Noba Anderson says she is exploring her legal options

PHOTOS: Sold-out crowd enjoys BCHL game at the Brindy

Alberni Valley Bulldogs beat Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

Campbell River RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

Officer expected to make a full recovery; had been conducting impaired driving investigation alone

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchres

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Island student lobbies school board for dress code consistency

Jaylene Kuo contacted school trustees after seeing dress guidelines at brother’s school

Bidders down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Dive team searching for missing Cowichan fisherman

Bill Court said family and friends are actively engaged in the search

Most Read