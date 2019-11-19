Suspects carry out 500-lb fireplace in latest commercial smash and grab

Third break-in at Campbell River business in less than a week: RCMP

The third commercial smash and grab in less than a week saw a 500-lb fireplace stolen from Pioneer Fireplace in Campbell River. File photo

A 500-lb fireplace was the latest theft in the third smash and grab from a Campbell River business in less than a week. The $3,500 Blaze King fireplace was stolen from Pioneer Fireplace early in the morning on Nov. 13.

Campbell River RCMP say it was carried out by two suspects who smashed the front door shortly after 3 a.m. It was put in a stolen grey Ford F-150 that was recovered later in the morning.

Campbell River RCMP are asking the public to call them at 250-286-6221 if they have any information about the fireplace theft or any other criminal activity.

