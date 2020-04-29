Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

Police are investigating three individuals after a suspected drug dealer called West Shore RCMP to report having drugs and cash stolen in Colwood. (Black Press Media file photo)

The West Shore RCMP is investigating after a suspected drug dealer called police to report being robbed of drugs and cash in Colwood.

On April 28, West Shore RCMP received a call from an 18-year-old man who said he was bear sprayed and robbed near the bus loop at West Shore Parks and Recreation on Island Highway in Colwood.

READ ALSO: 25 firearms, significant amount of cocaine seized in West Shore RCMP drug bust

Investigators answered the call and found out the complainant was a suspected drug dealer who was allegedly selling Xanax pills at the time of the robbery. According to West Shore RCMP, the man described being jumped by two male suspects who stole the pills and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police found the suspects a short time later after they used the stolen money to buy liquor. The teen boys, who were 15 and 19 years old, were arrested and the Xanax pills, liquor and bear spray were seized by police.

The investigation into all parties involved is ongoing.

The local detachment has increased patrols throughout the West Shore and is asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour right away at 250-474-2264 or 911 in the event of an emergency.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Colwood,DrugsWestshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa
Next story
Fire crews battle industrial fire at San Group construction site in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Gold River mail flight connects remote west coast communites with supplies

With tourism slashed, Air Nootka’s floatplanes fly essentail supplies to communites

BC Hydro, Chamber of Commerce launch job website for Campbell River dam projects

Site will be one-stop centre for local businesses and job seekers

Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History moves online

Participants to complete challenges at home

B.C. salmon farmers donate 60,000 pounds of canned salmon to food banks

The BC Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA) has created a salmon donation initiative… Continue reading

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic plan next week, John Horgan says

State of emergency extended for another two weeks

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Suspected drug dealer calls Victoria-area RCMP after being robbed

Police investigating three individuals after the April 28 incident

RCMP remind public that school zone speed limits still in effect

Many schools still in use during COVID-19 crisis

Surrey RCMP seize $33,000 in stolen Canada Emergency Response Benefit cheques

A man and woman were arrested in Cloverdale

London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Small businesses in Western Canada are invited to immediately submit products for consideration

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Most Read