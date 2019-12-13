Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

A surveillance image of a suspect stealing cosmetic contact lenses from a party supply store in Nanaimo on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

Police are asking the public to help identify a man alleged to have stolen 150 pairs of cosmetic eye lenses from a north Nanaimo party supply store last night.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the theft took place at Pattie’s Party Palace at 5:50 p.m. Thursday when a man allegedly entered the Rutherford Road store and “immediately went to the display case containing approximately 350 pairs of eye lenses.” He broke the case in half and in the process, took half with him and was last seen running through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as being a white man with a medium build and height wearing a dark jacket, jeans and dark hat with a logo on front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. #2019-49414.

