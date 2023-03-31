The scene of a shooting on Terminal Avenue in Nanaimo on March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

The scene of a shooting on Terminal Avenue in Nanaimo on March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

Suspect in shooting near homeless encampment in Nanaimo granted bail

Craig Edward Truckle was arrested on a charge of unlawfully pointing a firearm

A suspect in a Nanaimo shooting that sent a business owner to the hospital with serious injuries has been granted bail.

Craig Edward Truckle, 37 and of no fixed address, was granted bail in provincial court in Nanaimo on Friday, March 31. He was arrested on March 22 in downtown Nanaimo and charged with pointing a firearm without lawful excuse.

Truckle’s arrest was related to an incident the afternoon of March 12, when Clint Smith was shot while trying to retrieve allegedly stolen items from a homeless encampment along the Millstone River.

A post dated March 23 on a GoFundMe page set up for Smith stated that he thanked everyone for their well wishes and prayers and does not condone “reaction, violence, retribution, or vengeance, or any such foolish sentiments.”

A publication ban, prohibiting release of information from the bail hearing, is in place.

Truckle’s next court date is on Tuesday, April 11, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

RELATED: Shooting at homeless encampment results in arrest, charges


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCourtShooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man sentenced to four years in 2020 beating death in downtown Campbell River

Just Posted

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)
BC Ferries fares could climb 9.2 per cent each of the next 4 years, CEO says they won’t

Dean Dool was killed Oct. 15, 2020. On March 7, 2023, the man charged with causing his death was sentenced to four years in jail. Photo courtesy Betty-Jean Dziekan
Man sentenced to four years in 2020 beating death in downtown Campbell River

The Southgate River Fire was located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland north of Campbell River in 2022. The North Island is seeing provincial funding to help with people displaced by natural disasters. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter
North Island sees funding to support evacuees

BC Green Adam Olsen sees the provincial ferry system in a ‘very, very fragile’ state given current labour shortages. (Jen Blyth / West Coast Traveller )
Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes