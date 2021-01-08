A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)

Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

Creston Mounties and first responders were called to the Highway 3 pullout near the Summit Creek Bridge for reports of a man and a woman in need of immediate medical assistance at 7 p.m. on Jan. 6.

A 40-year-old Calgary man died at the scene and a 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Kelowna’s RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit believe a suspect fled in a vehicle associated with one of the victims. The victim’s vehicle was located and recovered near Salmo and hours later.

On Thursday afternoon, a front line officer located the body of a dead man near an electrical shed at a Salmo motel.

Investigators have since confirmed the man was the suspect they were looking for. Criminality in that death is not suspected.

Police do not believe that there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with any additional information is being asked to contact the Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.

