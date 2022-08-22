Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a cell phone up a woman’s skirt and snapped a photo while the victim was shopping. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a cell phone up a woman’s skirt and snapped a photo while the victim was shopping. (Photo submitted)

Suspect in Nanaimo allegedly aims cellphone camera up woman’s skirt, fights with her boyfriend

Alleged incident happened in late July at Dollarama in Harewood

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly pointed his cell phone camera up a woman’s skirt and took a photo.

According to an RCMP press release, the incident happened at about 2 p.m. July 29, while the woman was shopping in the Dollarama store on Bruce Avenue in Harewood.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video, which showed the suspect crouched over and, while the woman was looking away, the suspect allegedly aimed his phone up her skirt.

“The boyfriend of the victim, who witnessed the incident, chased the suspect from the business and exchanged punches with him,” noted the release. “The suspect managed to break free then fled to his vehicle.”

The suspect had a full beard and was wearing brown pants, a dark-coloured T-shirt and baseball hat at the time of the incident. His car was decribed as a dark blue or black sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26078.

READ ALSO: Suspect charged after man stabbed repeatedly in head in downtown Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Car crash at West Vancouver wedding leaves 2 dead, 2 with life-altering injuries
Next story
Out-of-control fire near Woss grows to 25 hectares

Just Posted

The fire in question, located just east of Tahsis on this map, has grown to 25 hectares since Aug. 22. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Dashboard
Out-of-control fire near Woss grows to 25 hectares

Ready for a great day of golf is ex-NHLer Clayton Stoner (centre) and Campbell River Special Olympic athletes who served as caddies during the 33rd annual Howie Meeker Golf Classic at Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 20. Stoner has taken over as host of the popular fundraiser since Meeker’s passing Nov. 8, 2020. Photo by Alistair Taylor
Howie Meeker Golf Classic continues supporting Campbell River Special Olympics

A persistent rumour that homeless people are being bused to Campbell River has its own version in many other B.C. communities. Black Press photo
Ticket to ride: ‘No evidence’ homeless people are being bused to Campbell River

Jim Abram, pictured in 2017, is stepping back from his long-time role as Discovery Islands, Mainland Inlets director for the Strathcona Regional District. File photo
Long-time Strathcona Regional District director Jim Abram not seeking re-election