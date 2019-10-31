Suspect in Gold River stabbing arrested

Victim was able to identify assailant to police

An arrest has been made in the stabbing of a Gold River man on Wednesday.

On Oct. 30, just after 4 p.m., Nootka Sound RCMP received a complaint of a male who had been the victim of an aggravated assault at his residence.

Nootka Sound RCMP frontline members attended and found the man in serious medical distress suffering from a stab wound. First aid measures were immediately applied by the members and requests for advanced emergency medical aid was made. While treating the victim, information was learned who the alleged suspect was.

While the victim was being treated for his injuries by medical professionals, Nootka Sound RCMP members located the suspect who was arrested without incident.

Due to the serious injuries sustained by the victim, it was necessary for emergency transport from Nootka Sound to a larger medical facility.

“As the Nootka Sound RCMP Detachment Commander, I would like to thank all emergency personnel who helped on this very serious incident, especially the BC Ambulance paramedics who assisted,” said Sergeant Joshua Wiese “Their dedication, speed and actions may have prevented a tragedy.”

The Nootka Sound RCMP continue to investigate this matter, and have spoken with the Vancouver Island District General Investigation service for their direction and assistance.

The suspect remains in custody and the Nootka Sound RCMP do not feel there is a threat to the public.

RELATED: 30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating
Next story
Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Just Posted

Suspect in Gold River stabbing assault arrested

Victim was able to identify assailant to police

Vehicle fire closes South Island Hwy. for a few hours overnight

SUV was engulfed in flames in south Campbell River

Campbell River Halloween forecast

Nice night for trick-or-treaters

Missing mushroom picker found deceased

A mushroom picker reported missing in the Campbell River area on Oct.… Continue reading

Nootka Sound RCMP request public help to find stolen classic motorcycle

Bike was stolen from a Gold River apartment complex

Chilliwack man finds nest of cockroaches in apartment as he’s signing rental contract

Discovery came as he was signing rental agreement for $1,000-a-month suite

B.C. aims to register provincial voters starting at age 16

Voting age remains 18, candidates to get access to strata buildings

Allegedly drunk driver of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested on Island Highway

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

Canadian special forces quietly building up their dog units

Canine units mainly sniff out threats such as bombs or help track and apprehend enemy fighters

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

The health region also leads the Province with a 100 per cent substantiated complaint rate

Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

Loss of reforms would have ‘catastrophic effect’ on rates, David Eby says

Most Read