Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport then steals tool

Incident happened Monday in the 2500 block of Labieux Road

A thief in Nanaimo left behind human waste while stealing a tool from a home on Labieux Road this week.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, an unknown person defecated and urinated in the carport of a home in the 2500 block of Labieux Road and then made off with a Black and Decker nail gun.

The incident happened sometime around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who has information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

