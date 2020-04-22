Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport then steals tool

A thief in Nanaimo left behind human waste while stealing a tool from a home on Labieux Road this week.
According to Nanaimo RCMP, an unknown person defecated and urinated in the carport of a home in the 2500 block of Labieux Road and then made off with a Black and Decker nail gun.
The incident happened sometime around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Anyone who has information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter