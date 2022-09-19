Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

Suspect allegedly fires BB gun multiple times at police in Nanaimo

BB pellets strike officer, damage windshield of RCMP vehicle

Nanaimo RCMP responded to reports of a man “with a long gun” near May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park yesterday evening, and found a man wielding a BB gun.

According to a release from the Nanaimo RCMP, officers were called to a wooded area between Schook and Dover Road just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18. They located a male suspect sitting on a rock who proceeded to point his weapon at an officer’s patrol vehicle.

The release noted that the officer exited the vehicle at a safe distance and took “a tactical position behind the car,” at which point the suspect allegedly fired his weapon at the officer. The pellet struck the officer in the leg after bouncing off the vehicle.

“As more officers arrived, the male hid behind a large rock and continued to discharge his weapon,” noted the release. “He shot at one officer, striking the officer’s patrol car. He also shot and damaged the windshield of a police vehicle.”

The suspect was pursued and captured by a police dog after running across a nearby sports field. An air gun, a tin of BB pellets and a box of CO2 canisters were seized at the scene, noted the release.

Daniel McClintock, 35, was arrested for assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, mischief for damaging a police vehicle, possessing a weapon with a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with a release order. He will remain in police custody until Sept. 20.

“No one comes to work expecting to get shot,” said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release. “We come to work knowing that our training can keep us safe and secure in the knowledge that our fellow officers will have our backs.”

READ MORE: Man charged with shooting buses with BB gun in Vancouver wanted Canada-wide


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Just Posted

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)
Campfire prohibition lifted for the Coastal Fire Centre

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Dental care for kids ‘step in right direction’ — MP Rachel Blaney

Woodworker, artist, YouTube entertainer, art education coordinator and former Mirror journalist Mike Davies has announced that he is running for a position on Campbell River city council in the Oct. 15 Municipal General Election. Photo Submitted
CITY COUNCIL: Former Mirror journalist running for council

Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre has embarked on a new era with the hiring of a new executive director, Erika Anderson (left), and a new assistant manager, Sheri Hayward. Photo submitted
New faces at the Maritime Heritage Centre