Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help identify a man they allege used a found bank card left in an ATM machine and used it to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s bank account. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to the public to help them look for a man they allege stole money from an ATM machine.

The incident happened at about 9:50 a.m. on April 12 when, according to police, the suspect used a bank card that had accidentally been left inserted in an ATM machine at the TD Bank on Dufferin Crescent to pull $1,000 out of the victim’s account.

The suspect was photographed by the ATM’s security camera and is described as caucasian, 35 to 45 years old with a medium build.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

unsolved crimes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Just Posted

Huge puddle accumulates at Highway 19A construction site

Construction zone is on Campbell River arterial road

Read Islanders might buy a forest for the third time

After ‘Lot 302’, the Surge Narrows Community Association looks ahead to purchase more forest area to conserve

Campbell River Mayor says “keep up your guard against COVID-19 until we hear otherwise”

Until the provincial health officer says otherwise, Campbell River must remain as… Continue reading

Coast Guard to follow COVID-19 protocols when seasonal operations in Nootka Sound commence

The Inshore Rescue Boat Program will begin search and rescue services between May to September

Affiliate players latest skaters to sign on with Storm

Over 14 games with the Storm last season, Finner and Fraser combined for 14 points

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Appeals court says 2011 article was ‘attack’ on Andrew Weaver in defamation suit

The article, Corruption of Climate Science Has Created 30 Lost Years, was written by Timothy Ball

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Most Read