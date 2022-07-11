A protester waves a flag saying "freedom" during a demonstration, in Ottawa, Friday, April 29, 2022. A new national survey suggests there's a connection between Canadians' stance on free speech and their political views. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Survey suggests Canadians stance on free speech is swayed by their political views

Respondents who lean right were more likely to believe there should be no limits on speech

A new survey suggests there is a strong relationship between a person’s political perspective and their views on free speech in Canada.

Respondents who lean right were more likely to believe there should be no limits on speech, including the right to express hateful and offensive opinions.

The national phone survey by the Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research at the University of Saskatchewan was done between June 1 and June 27. It asked 1,000 people about their political leanings and their views on free speech.

Research director Jason Disano said he wanted to get a sense of where people stand on the matter “given the prominent role that the phrase ‘freedom’ has been playing in the current Conservative Party of Canada leadership campaign.”

He said overall, eight in 10 respondents — or nearly 86 per cent — said they believe they have, or somewhat have, freedom of speech. Most respondents also said they believe governments and corporations like Twitter and Meta — formerly known as Facebook — should intervene to limit the spread of misinformation and hate speech.

“But when you break that down into one’s political leanings, that’s when you really see differences in Canadian views and opinions in the extent to which that freedom of speech should be (limited),” Disano said.

About one in four of the respondents who lean right to very-right believe Canadians have very little or no freedom of speech compared to about three per cent of left-leaning respondents who feel the same way.

“It’s not surprising,” said Barbara Perry, director of the Centre of Hate, Bias and Extremism at Ontario Tech University.

“If we look at the narrative over the past few years, there has been an emphasis on cancel culture. Free speech has become a rallying call for the far-right. It’s always been there, but I think it was really amplified by the emergence of the alt-right in particular.”

Disano said the Prairies had the highest proportion of people who identified as right-leaning at 31.5 per cent, with people in Quebec having the lowest at 18.6 per cent.

In Canada, hate speech is unlawful. But in the United States, the First Amendment protects freedom of speech including the right to express hateful comments and offensive opinions.

The respondents of the survey were asked if they agree with the Canadian or the American approach to limits on speech.

Disano said eight in 10 respondents agreed with Canada’s approach.

However, about one in three respondents, or 31 per cent, who said they were right-leaning supported America’s no-limit approach, with most respondents — 22.4 per cent — coming from the Prairies and the least coming from Atlantic Canada with 4.5 per cent.

As for those who lean left, 2.5 per cent of respondents said they, too, want no limits on speech.

Perry said “American free speech absolutism” has emerged in Canada and can be linked to social media.

“We’re not just talking about speech that’s offensive or hurts someone’s feelings, we’re really talking about dangerous speech and speech that has the potential to do real harm,” Perry said.

“It comes back to the internet and having what they think is ease of access to spread whatever hateful, and misguided ideas they want.”

The survey was reliable to within plus or minus three per cent, with a 95 per cent confidence level.

—Mickey Djuric, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Appeals court sides with Washington State city in ‘bikini baristas’ case

RELATED: Media experts agree action is needed, but urge caution on how streaming is regulated

Previous story
B.C. logged 87,000 intersection crashes in 2021. These were the riskiest areas.
Next story
Canada’s premiers start summer meeting with First Nations gathering in Victoria

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity will build 12 new homes on Piercy Avenue. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Habitat Vancouver Island North’s Bid to Build Auction raises more than $46,000

A young southern resident killer whale (left), shown in a handout photo, spotted swimming in the waters off the west side of Vancouver Island now has a name. The Center for Whale Research based in Washington state says it has dubbed the latest addition to K Pod as K45 after staff spotted it in a tight group with other family members northeast of Race Rocks on Saturday. CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Centre for Whale Research
Researchers name newest baby orca spotted off Vancouver Island

Flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the roof of a Merville residence, Friday afternoon. Photo by Marc Kitteringham
VIDEO: Structure fire at home on Highway 19A north of Courtenay

Martha Martin (left) and Laura Holland, two mothers of Indigenous persons killed by police, spoke at a rally commemorating the anniversary of the police shooting of Holland’s son Jared Lowndes on July 8, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving moms rally on anniversary of Lowndes shooting