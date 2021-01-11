Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)

Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

A Surrey woman has been told by her strata council to get rid of her beloved dog Scout because the nine-month-old Golden Retriever is more than 14 inches tall at the shoulder, contrary to Boundary Park Place’s bylaw governing pet height.

After unsuccessfully trying to fight it, rather than say goodbye to her pet, Rabiya Merani has decided to sell her Newton home and move on.

“It’s kind of become a bit of an uncomfortable environment and unfortunately there’s a few people in this building that just aren’t really demonstrating kind of the values that I want to make sure I live by and so for that reason I want to find a new place where both Scout and I will be welcome,” she told the Now-Leader.

Merani received a letter from strata manager Kathy Blake on Nov. 6, with a copy to the council president, telling her, “Your dog is already taller than the bylaw permits (14” at the shoulder) and as such the Strata Council voted that you must remove the dog from the premises. The date by which the dog must be removed is December 6, 2020.”

Merani has lived at Boundary Park Place, a 34-unit condominium complex, since October 2019 and got Scout in May 2020.

READ ALSO: Cloverdale food bank adding an extra distribution day

READ ALSO SURREY NOW & THEN: Old Stardust building will soon bite the dust to make way for tall tower

READ ALSO: Surrey man charged with drug crimes in connection with Vancouver constable being busted

Scout has been a good companion during the pandemic, she said.

“She’s incredible, she’s actually my first puppy. I’ve had pets before but she’s my first dog and it’s been wonderful because I work from home now,” Merani said. “She’s been my saving grace this past year.”

“I got her when she was exactly eight weeks old. She’s been with me every single day since then and I just can’t, you know, it wouldn’t be my home. Like I wouldn’t want to live here without her, it wouldn’t be my home without her.”

Merani said she didn’t realize there was a bylaw regarding a pet’s height on the books, and when she did she contacted the property management company to see what the process was to get the bylaw changed.

“The first step was getting 20 per cent of the owners to sign a petition to get the bylaw changed as an item on the agenda for the AGM, which I did with ease,” she said. “I needed to get at least 75 per cent of support in changing that bylaw but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

Merani said other residents are violating the bylaw but “unfortunately I’m the only one being singled out,” she said.

The Now-Leader reached out to Strataco Management Ltd. and the president of the strata council for comment Monday, but Blake declined and we have yet to hear from the president.

“This is a matter between the owners and the strata corporation,” Blake said. “If I comment I can be inadvertently breaching privacy and other important issues and so at this time I really don’t have comment for you.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

PetsSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Icy plunge marks end of Red Deer firefighter’s trek across B.C. for cancer
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Just Posted

An unidentified healthcare worker receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in Cambpell River Jan. 7, 2020. Photo is a still captured from an Island Health video of the event.
Long-term care workers in Campbell River and Nanaimo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Island Health says it has received additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)
Council fires Gold River fire chief

While reason for termination remains undisclosed, co-workers cry foul and hand in their pagers

Campbell River fire crews battled a structure fire on Sunday morning which sent one person to hospital. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
One to hospital after fire engulfs South Island Highway building

Early morning blaze under investigation

North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney will meet with federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan on Monday to discuss the transition plans for Vancouver Island following her announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . (Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)
Rachel Blaney to meet fisheries minister to discuss economic transition plan for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

The MP says she will communicate the voices of people affected

Comox-based cinematographer Maxwel Hohn’s new documentary captures the lives of Vancouver Island’s coastal wolves. Photo courtesy Maxwel Hohn.
New mini-documentary shot on Vancouver Island echoes the ‘call of the coastal wolves’

Photography heavyweights from B.C. come together for Maxwel Hohn’s second wildlife documentary

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns said he has no plans to relieve Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila as deputy mayor. Kahakauwila has come under public scrutiny after travelling to Mexico for a wedding in December. (Submitted file photo)
Residents fuming, calling for Metchosin councillor to resign following ‘fiesta fiasco’

Mayor John Ranns has no plans to remove Kahakauwila as deputy mayor

Tristan Alexander, 22, of Victoria, died in a snowboarding accident on Mount Washington Jan. 5. (Facebook/Tristan Alexander)
Greater Victoria man killed in snowboarding accident was a source of strength for his family

Tristan Alexander, 22, died on Mount Washington Jan. 5

FILE – Interior Health medical health officer Dr. Silvina Mema addressed Kelowna city council. (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at First Nation in northern B.C. as cases soar to 32

Number of positive cases soars to 32

Rabiya Merani and her dog Scout. (Submitted photo)
Surrey strata says resident’s dog has to go because it’s too tall

Rabiya Merani is looking for a new home for herself and her dog Scout

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at a COVID-19 press briefing Monday Jan. 11, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec woman, leash-clad husband fined $3K after attempting to skirt curfew rules

Province under 8 p.m. curfew until Feb. 8

People with bird feeders are urged to watch for sick birds after reports of migrating Pine Siskens spreading salmonella by flocking at feeders in parts of the province. (Courtesy of Wildlife Association of BC)
Vancouver Islanders with feeders cautioned about salmonella outbreak

Pine Siskin birds flocking at feeders, spreading disease, residents warned to watch for sick birds

Pamela Anderson is putting herself out there to promote the RASTA Sanctuary in Chemainus and the vegan lifestyle. (Photo submitted)
Pamela Anderson promotes Island animal sanctuary with billboard campaign

Island celebrity pushing animal compassion, vegan lifestyle, on behalf of RASTA Sanctuary

Most Read