Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey

Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

A man was taken to hospital after suffering a possible drug overdose, ending in a head-on crash in Surrey on Friday (Jan. 29).

This marks the third suspected drug-impaired driving incident in one weeks time in the Lower Mainland city.

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle collision near the busy intersection of 152nd Street and Highway 10. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

RCMP said the driver of the Jeep drove through the intersection into oncoming traffic. An off-duty officer found the driver unresponsive and in cardiac distress, suffering a possible drug overdose. Paramedics arrived and gave the driver naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses, and he was taken to hospital.

No one else was seriously injured.

READ ALSO: Serious crash in Surrey shuts down part of Highway 10

Surrey RCMP said officers found drug paraphernalia in the Jeep. The driver has been arrested but charges have not yet been laid.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Mounties responded to a crash near 128th Street and 102nd Avenue. A grey Acura sedan allegedly drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a black Nissan sedan. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Officers said drug paraphernalia was found inside the Acura, including prsescription drugs, a used syringe and spoon with residue.

Police said the driver showed physical signs of being impaired by drugs. He was arrested for impaired driving and given a 24-hour notice of prohibition and later release.

Around the same time the next day, a witness reported a man and woman passed out in a running vehicle in the 8000-block of 128th Street in Newton.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating two impaired driving incidents within 24 hours

Upon arrival, officer found a man in the driver’s seat with a weapon in his waistband. The driver showed signs of impairment when speaking with the officers. He was arrested for impaired driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Officers also seized a handgun, ammunition, about six grams of suspected cocaine and cash, as well as open alcohol from inside the vehicle.

The man was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation. He was given a 24-hour driving prohibition.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP say ‘semi-conscious’ driver found with drugs, gun, Jan. 22, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

impaired drivingsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cash and drugs seized from Campbell River apartment
Next story
SRD holds hearing on potential disqualification of Cortes director

Just Posted

Lawyer Matthew Voell presents Section 100 of the Community Charter, which defines conflicts of interest during his defence of Director Noba Anderson to the SRD Board on Jan. 27. Photo courtesy Youtube
SRD holds hearing on potential disqualification of Cortes director

Anderson allegedly used inside information and influence as director on personal matter

Cash and drugs were seized in a recent warrant execution by Campbell River’s Street Crimes Unit. Photo supplied by Campbell River RCMP
Cash and drugs seized from Campbell River apartment

Street Crimes Unit executed warrant on Jan. 28

A rendering of the social housing project planned for 580 Dogwood Street. Illustration courtesy BC Housing
Campbell River affordable housing project named by incoming residents

Q’waxsem place means ‘Dogwood tree’ in Laichwiltach language

The Strathcona Regional District is offering $250 rebates for homeowners exchanging old wood stoves for more efficient models. File photo
SRD offers wood stove rebates for 2021

Property owners can receive $250 rebate for decommissioning and replacing old wood stoves

A newer model white compact car driven by man with five times the legal blood alcohol limit crashed into the front of Adam's Tarp and Tool on Jan. 9, 2021. Photo courtesy Adam's Tarp and Tool
VIDEO: Driver that crashed into Campbell River business had five times legal blood alcohol limit

A man with a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit… Continue reading

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Driver in head-on crash in Surrey was suffering possible drug overdose

This marks the third drug-impaired driving incident in a week, Surrey RCMP say

Murray Zelt caught a 27-pound lake trout on Horse Lake on Jan. 27. (Jeff McMichael photo - submitted)
B.C. fisherman reels in a whopper while on call with surgeon

Murray Zelt gets lucky, catching ‘trophy type of fish’

Providence Health Care has teamed up with partners, including Island Health, to launch the first remote cochlear implant (CI) mapping program for adults in British Columbia. Duncan’s Alan Holt was one of the first to test it out. (Submitted)
Road to hearing again takes an experimental detour for Vancouver Island man

Remote cochlear clinic offers shorter commute for patients like Duncan’s Alan Holt

Dawn Wells (Mary Ann from ‘Gilligan’s Island’) aboard the ‘SS Minnow’. (Photo submitted, courtesy Ken Schley)
Gilligan’s Podcast: tales of Mary Ann and more with co-owner of the ‘SS Minnow’

Podcast: Quality Foods founding partner a co-owner of iconic ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

There still has been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Nellie Williams and Fran Shurie on Christmas Eve, 2019. Police are asking for the public’s assistance in solving the crime. This memorial, located near Trunk Road and Canada Avenue where the crime occurred, still stands at the site of the double homicide. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Investigation continues into Christmas Eve Duncan double murder

Police ask anyone with information on possibly ‘targeted’ 2019 crime to contact them

A gas pump at a filling station in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS file photo/Graham Hughes)
Vancouver Island motorists paying more at the pumps than other Canadians as prices jump

Of 18 major Canadian cities, Vancouver, Victoria residents paid the most for gas in December

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Most Read