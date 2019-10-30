Surrey-Panorama NDP MLA Jinny Sims. (Hansard TV)

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Surrey-Panorama NDP MLA Jinny Sims says it’s “unfortunate” the B.C. Liberal Party is circulating a flyer in her riding that’s calling on her constituents to demand answers concerning her being investigated by the RCMP.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said of the flyer. “As you know I got contacted by the premier’s office on the fourth. I did the right thing by stepping aside as a cabinet minister. Nobody has contacted me since – I know nothing. So they’re giving out misinformation and misleading the public.”

The flyer, distributed to doorsteps in Sims’ riding with a BC Liberal Caucus logo, says Premier John Horgan “won’t tell you why a member of his team is being investigated by police. What are the NDP hiding?” and encourages residents to “Call John Horgan and demand an answer: 250-387-1715.”

It was not known at press time how many residents took the Liberals up on it. The Now-Leader’s calls went to voicemail.

Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4 after a special prosecutor was appointed to investigate allegations related to an RCMP investigation concerning accusations that have not been publicly disclosed.

“My life is an open book,” she told the Now-Leader at the time.

“I have nothing to hide.”

READ ALSO: B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor apppointed

READ ALSO: Embattled Surrey MLA Jinny Sims says Liberal accusations are just ‘gotcha politics’

Marvin Hunt, Liberal MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale confirmed the flyer came from “the party itself.”

Asked how the concept of due process applies in the case of this householder going out, Hunt replied that “one of the challenges is, there had been a number of issues that had been raised in the House concerning what’s going on with Jinny” and that inquiring minds want answers.

“Now we’ve got the RCMP investigating, and it’s ‘Hey – what’s going on?’” Hunt said. “I think the citizens in Panorama have a right to know that she is under criminal investigation and then to ask the question, ‘What’s going on here? What’s happening?’ There’s a legitimate concern here and of course here in the Leg (Legislative Assembly) it just gets buried – ‘There’s nothing here, there’s nothing here, there’s nothing here,’ and you go, well, if there’s nothing here, why have the RCMP picked it up?”


