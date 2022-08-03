Police seized these two airsoft pistols on Monday (Aug. 1) in Abbotsford after reports came in about two men firing guns in the parking lot of Cabela’s. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Police seized these two airsoft pistols on Monday (Aug. 1) in Abbotsford after reports came in about two men firing guns in the parking lot of Cabela’s. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)

Surrey man charged after reports of guns being fired outside Abbotsford store

Weapons seized after incident in Cabela’s parking lot were airsoft pistols

A Surrey man has been charged following an incident in Abbotsford in which two men were reported to be firing guns.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the incident began at about 5 p.m. Monday (Aug. 1) in the parking lot of the Cabela’s store in McCallum Junction at 1818 McCallum Rd.

Walker said a citizen saw two men firing guns and attempted to have them stop.

“During this altercation, the citizen had the firearm pointed toward them,” he said.

Patrol officers who arrived on scene located the men. They did not have the guns on them, but the weapons were found in the trunk of a vehicle, Walker said.

ALSO SEE: RCMP issue warning: ‘Imitation firearms need to be dealt with responsibly’

He said the firearms were seized by police and were determined to be airsoft pistols.

Walker said witness statements, CCTV footage from the area and video from witnesses led police to the arrest of 19-year-old Rahan Jaspal of Surrey.

Jaspal has since been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

“The decision to actively discharge a firearm within a busy shopping complex with numerous residential buildings in the background is entirely unacceptable. This decision put the citizens of Abbotsford at risk,” Walker said.

ALSO SEE: Mission man charged with pointing fake gun at a driver in Abbotsford


