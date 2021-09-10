RCMP are looking for witnesses of a robbery at the north-end Save-On-Foods after store employees were threatened with a knife and a pipe earlier this week. (News Bulletin file photo)

Supermarket robbers threaten staff with knife and pipe in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP arrest female suspect, looking for male suspect

RCMP arrested one suspect and are looking for another after a robbery at a north Nanaimo supermarket earlier this week.

The incident happened Sept. 7 at about 7:20 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods at Woodgrove Centre, noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

“Two suspects had fled after threatening staff with a knife and a pipe. Staff had attempted to reclaim items stolen from the store by the suspects when they were threatened,” noted the release.

Const. Simon Gallimore, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said a “quick, coordinated response” by RCMP resulted in the arrest of a female suspect.

A male suspect, described as being short with red hair, was seen riding a red mountain bike and was observed wielding the pipe in a threatening manner toward two store staff members on the median on the old Island Highway in front of the supermarket.

Charges have not yet been approved against the female suspect, who remains in custody, noted the release.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident along the old Island Highway near Save-On-Foods, or who may have dash cam footage from around the time of the incident, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-33903.

