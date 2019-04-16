Sunrise heralds a day of showers and clouds in the Campbell River area

It was a beautiful start to the day but expect increasing cloudiness as the day goes on, according to Environment Canada. Photo by Alistair Tayalor/Campbell River Mirror

A beautiful sunrise greeted the day today but it’s not a harbinger of anything spectacular weather-wise.

The day will see increasing cloudiness with a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and the same for tonight, according to Environment Canada.

Tomorrow will be the same but without the early morning sun. Rain expected for Thursday and 60 per cent chance of showers for Friday.

On the highways, DriveBC is warning drivers to be aware of fog patches between Gold River Highway (28) and the end of Highway 28 for 47.4 km. – Buttle Lake to Campbell River, basically.

Also, watch for tree pruning on Highway 19A at Washer Road (eight km north of Buckley Bay Ferry Terminal) until April 18. Lane closures in both directions in effect. Expect delays.

