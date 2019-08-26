A blue heron perches near Discovery Pier in Campbell River on Aug. 26, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Sunny week ahead in Campbell River

Temperatures forecast in the mid to high 20s

Campbell River is in for a bit of a heat wave this week.

So far, the forecast is showing sun from today through Friday with today’s temperatures expected to reach the mid-20s.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 24 C today with a humidex of 26. Tuesday’s high is 27 C, while Wednesday’s is 26 C.

DriveBC isn’t reporting any issues on the highways so far this morning. There is construction on Hwy. 19 about 13 km north of Campbell River. The construction takes place until Nov. 1. A single lane alternating traffic pattern is in place.

The sun rises above the Discovery Passage in Campbell River on Aug. 26, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

