Sun all day, according to Environment Canada. Environment Canada photo,

It’s cold, but clear this morning, and looking to warm up to 6 degrees by the afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Expect a wind from the north today at around 20 kmh for most of the day. Besides that there’ll be plenty of sun, so get out and enjoy the weather!

Clear overnight, but dropping down to -4 by tomorrow morning.

DriveBC is reporting no adverse conditions in the area.



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment Canada weather