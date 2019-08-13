Adding to the line of tubes that will surpassed the distance needed to beat the Guinness World Record at the Tube Shack in Lake Cowichan Sunday morning. (Malcolm Chalmers photo)

Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Chucking rocks at sticks floating by in the river has been an acceptable pastime for generations.

But when you substitute those sticks for people? Not so much.

A man was arrested near Duncan over the B.C. Day long weekend after reports of someone tossing stones at tubers floating by on the Cowichan River.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment responded to reports of multiple potential assaults occurring on the river near Indian Road on Aug. 4 at 6:10 p.m. At least one woman sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Police said a 23-year-old Duncan man matching the description was located exiting the Cowichan River in the area of the reported assaults with the help of information from bystanders, soon after initial reports were received.

The suspect has yet to appear in court and the file is still under investigation.

The RCMP are requesting that anyone who witnessed the offences, or who may have been assaulted themselves, contact Const. Richard Pozniak at 250-748-5522.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP also responded to reports of another assault that may have involved a weapon on Aug. 12 in the Cliffs Road area. The alleged weapon was never located.

A 41-year-old woman from Duncan was taken into custody at the scene and will appear in court at a later date.

The matter is still under investigation, and the public is not believed to be at risk, according to police.

Previous story
VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

Just Posted

Tyee Plaza clocktower to rise once again in Campbell River

‘It’s got some nostalgia for the town and I think it’ll look good in Campbellton’

Firefighters extinguish Campbell River house fire

One person escaped and was taken to hospital

PHOTOS: Heavy Games athletes put on a show

Second annual Campbell River Highland Gathering celebrated Scottish, Celtic culture

Better gravel beds for better salmon returns on the Campbell River

CRSF hopes new system of embedding spawning gravel will lead to less being washed away

Retaining wall rebuild will delay Quathiaski Cove traffic

Drivers may experience minor delays beginning Wednesday, Aug. 21 between 7 a.m.… Continue reading

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety police is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Behavioural analysis can help answer the ‘why’ in B.C. murders: expert

Once Mounties have completed a review of the case over the next few weeks, families will be updated

‘A balanced view’: How to talk to kids about B.C.’s overdose crisis

Two teens died of suspected overdoses last week in B.C., prompting parents to talk to children about drug use

Sun-soaked Cowichan River tubers pelted with rocks

Police take man into custody after woman receives minor injuries in incident near Duncan

Escaped Island emu rounded up by RCMP, Animal Control

Agitated animal eventually secured by officers after resisting arrest

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Photographer captures Perseid meteor shower over Shuswap

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across night sky

Most Read