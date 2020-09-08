Summer heat to continue this week across Vancouver Island

Labour Day weekend might be in the rear-view mirror, but summer is hanging on to Vancouver Island with both hands.

Environment Canada issued a special weather warning this morning for all the major population centres along the Island’s east coast corridor.

The warning states daytime maximum temperatures are forecast to be 5 to 10 degrees above seasonal from Greater Victoria up to Campbell River

“An upper ridge of high pressure will draw warm air northward from the United States this week. Temperatures will peak on Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs that are 5 to 10 degrees Celsius above seasonal for this time of year. Overnight lows will also be up to 5 degrees warmer than seasonal in some areas,” the warning states.

Temperatures are supposed to reach the mid- to upper 20s in Greater Victoria today and tomorrow and reach the low 30s up-Island. They are then scheduled to fall back slightly later in the week but remain warm and sunny right through the weekend.

Residents are warned to stay safe by drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

