Substitute teacher arrested after gun fires in Alabama classroom

Administrators were alerted, and the man was detained until authorities arrived

Police have arrested a substitute teacher in Alabama after his gun went off in a first-grade classroom.

No one was injured in the incident Friday. But authorities tell news outlets that 72-year-old Henry Rex Weaver is in custody and will face charges.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon says students were in the classroom with Weaver at Blountsville Elementary School when a gun that was in his pocket discharged.

Administrators were alerted, and the man was detained until authorities arrived.

Moon says he is concerned that a substitute teacher brought a firearm to school. He says the minimum charge in the case is reckless endangerment, which is a misdemeanour under state law.

Records aren’t yet available to show whether Weaver has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The Associated Press

